Cross Green Lane: 38 flats to replace old buildings near Leeds city centre after legal agreement

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 16:39 BST

Plans to build 38 flats can go ahead after a legal agreement between the council and developer was signed.

Vision Properties has been granted planning permission for a development of up to seven-stories on Cross Green Lane.

Existing buildings, including three houses and a a former factory, can be demolished as part of the project.

A CGI image of the development.A CGI image of the development.
A CGI image of the development. | LCC

A Leeds City Council report said: “It is considered that this proposal will regenerate this part of Cross Green with old, neglected buildings demolished and replaced with a contemporary block of flats and ground floor office.”

The project includes 15 parking spaces, along with electric vehicle charging points and bicycle storage.

Parts of the project were revised since it was first proposed in 2023.

The report said objections were raised by occupants of the nearby Cross Green Trading Estate.

They complained about the height of the proposed building and possible loss of light to existing industrial units.

Concerns were raised about traffic congestion during the building of the scheme.

Leeds Civic Trust also objected to the design of the building, but council officers said the project was appropriate for the area.

A design report by Mesh Architects said a communal roof garden would provide a meeting place for residents.

It said: “This accessible garden will have a split of vegetated and un-vegetated areas, consisting of pavers and seating planters.”

