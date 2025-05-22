Cross Green Lane: 38 flats to replace old buildings near Leeds city centre after legal agreement
Vision Properties has been granted planning permission for a development of up to seven-stories on Cross Green Lane.
Existing buildings, including three houses and a a former factory, can be demolished as part of the project.
A Leeds City Council report said: “It is considered that this proposal will regenerate this part of Cross Green with old, neglected buildings demolished and replaced with a contemporary block of flats and ground floor office.”
The project includes 15 parking spaces, along with electric vehicle charging points and bicycle storage.
Parts of the project were revised since it was first proposed in 2023.
The report said objections were raised by occupants of the nearby Cross Green Trading Estate.
They complained about the height of the proposed building and possible loss of light to existing industrial units.
Concerns were raised about traffic congestion during the building of the scheme.
When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.
Leeds Civic Trust also objected to the design of the building, but council officers said the project was appropriate for the area.
A design report by Mesh Architects said a communal roof garden would provide a meeting place for residents.
It said: “This accessible garden will have a split of vegetated and un-vegetated areas, consisting of pavers and seating planters.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.