Listed with North Residential, the three-bedroom semi-detached home is located on Stanhope Drive, one of the most sought-after areas in Horsforth, a short trip north-west of Leeds city centre. It is listed for £375,000.

Oozing with charm inside and out, you enter the property into a warm and welcoming hallway. It leads to a sitting room which enjoys lots of natural light from its large bay window overlooking the green garden. Here, the family can cosy up in front of the feature fireplace and enjoy a good movie on the projector screen enhanced with surround sound speakers.

To the rear of the home is a superb open-plan dining kitchen with modern units, wooden worktops, a central island with a breakfast bar and a range of integrated appliances. There is also enough space for a large dining table, while the French doors lead out to a terrace in the garden.

Upstairs are two beautiful and spacious double bedrooms, both boasting original feature fireplaces, and a single bedroom which can be used as a nursery, playroom or home office if needed. Also accessed from the landing is the house tiled house bathroom with a walk-in shower.

The exterior of the home features lush greenery, highlighted by a raised planter and a slate pathway that encircles the property. A driveway provides access to the integrated garage/workshop, which is currently utilized as an art studio. Mature hedging surrounds the plot, offering a high level of privacy.

The southwest-facing rear garden is enriched with potted plants, mature hedging, and raised terraces that can be accessed from the kitchen, which benefits from an abundance of sunlight.

