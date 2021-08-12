Horsforth house sellers and landlords offered 0% commission offer this summer

HOP have launched the zero per cent offer to mark the opening of the new branch in New Road Side, Horsforth.

It is the third site for HOP, with already established offices in Leeds city centre and Pudsey.

The introductory offer is only available for sellers and landlords in the Horsforth area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This time limited offer gives homeowners and landlords with properties in Horsforth a chance to try our fresh approach for themselves - at an exclusive introductory rate of zero per cent.

"Only available on Horsforth properties until September it means vendors can sell their homes for free or enjoy 6 months free management on their rental properties, and experience our top notch marketing and personal service first hand.”

Abi Morgan, the newly appointed marketing executive, is responsible for the offer campaign launch.

She is also responsible for planning and executing marketing initiatives including community engagement, sponsorship and digital marketing

Ms Morgan is one of six new hires at the estate agent following the opening of the Horsforth site.