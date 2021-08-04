Enter into the double height reception hall, boasting an elegant grand central staircase. The hallway provides access to all the main rooms, and also to a useful study, WC, and utility area.
Take a look inside...
The open plan hallway leads into the light and airy dining room, spacious enough for a large dining table, making it the perfect space for entertaining guests. This room also benefits from a gas fire and wall mounted speakers.
The dining room leads through an archway into the stunning modern, kitchen. This room benefits from integrated appliances such as the Miele fridge and Teknix ovens. The light filled room also has a breakfast bar perfect for casual family dining.
Towards the rear of the kitchen is space for a small dining table, with breathtaking views across the garden and surrounding countryside.
One of the most striking features is the family room, with bespoke sunken seating area with acoustic wooden wall panels and spectacular views over the rear beautiful garden and beyond. This is a wonderful, cosy space.
The formal sitting room can be accessed from the dining room and entrance hall. This room benefits from wall mounted speakers, a bespoke fitted illuminated drinks cabinet and floor to ceiling windows overlooking the garden. The current owners have added pops of colour to this room with paintings and soft furnishings, creating a bright, welcoming place to sit back and unwind.
The stunning wood and glass staircase leads to the first floor where four double bedrooms and the bathrooms can be located.
The master bedroom is a large room, providing ample space to wind down after a long day. Currently decorated in soft blues and neutral colours, the room also benefits from a wonderful balcony overlooking the countryside and a dressing area with his and her fitted wardrobes. The master bedroom also has its own en-suite bathroom with corner bath, shower and double sink.
Two of the three further bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, with the second bedroom also enjoying the benefits of a balcony.
An example of a further bedroom in the property.
The family bathroom is a modern space, with large bath and twin sinks.
Outside, to the front of the property are electric gates leading to a driveway providing ample parking for numerous vehicles and leading to a detached double garage with an electric door.
To the rear of the property are extensive, private grounds mainly laid to lawn looking over Eccup Reservoir and beyond, with a generous patio area and a beautiful pond with an abundance of wildlife.
The gardens are a highlight of this property.
It is on the market for £2,500,000 with Fine & Country.