Leeds estate agent HOP makes six new appointments after Horsforth expansion

Independent business HOP, which also has offices in Pudsey and the city centre, expanded its office network with the launch of the new branch in New Road Side in May 2021.

It has now recruited an additional six staff members to its team.

Rich Hare joins as sales manager to lead the sales team in Horsforth

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left to right: Lucy Beddard, Rich Hare, Abi Morgan and Jon Vickers sitting down.

Rich brings more than 10 years’ local experience to the role after managing the Horsforth office of a national estate agency firm and more recently heading up the Guiseley branch of another well-known estate agent.

Lucy Beddard has been appointed as a senior sales negotiator after spending the last four years working at two other Leeds-based estate agents.

Luke Parkin and Charlotte Sinclair have both joined HOP’s award-winning lettings division as property managers and will be responsible for overseeing their own lettings portfolios.

Jon Vickers has also joined the lettings team to carry out rental viewings with potential tenants.

Marketing executive Abi Morgan has been appointed into HOP’s marketing team.

She is launching a new marketing campaign which will see the company selling and letting homes with zero per cent commission across LS18 throughout July, August and September.

Luke Gidney, managing director at HOP and Horsforth resident, said: “Our expansion into the hugely popular Leeds suburb of Horsforth, combined with our fresh approach to property marketing, has been very well received by the local community.

“Welcoming Abi, Jon, Charlotte, Luke, Lucy and Rich to our team enables us to provide sellers, buyers, landlords and tenants with the high standard of service and local expertise that we are renowned for.

"The fact that we’ve attracted people of their calibre, with vast amounts of property and customer service expertise, speaks volumes about our ambitions in Horsforth as well as our proactive approach to selling, buying and renting homes.