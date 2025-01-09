The Coach House, located on Clarence Drive in Horsforth, is a unique two-bedroom, stone-built terrace that offers excellent nearby amenities. It is currently listed with estate agent Hunters for £250,000.

Inside, the residence features original beams throughout, a fireplace, and a beautiful stained glass window.

Upon entering, you are greeted by a vestibule that leads into a hallway, complete with stairs to the first floor and under-stairs storage.

To the left of the hallway is a generous living room, which includes an inglenook fireplace and a large bay window overlooking the courtyard. On the right, the kitchen and dining area feature tiled flooring, pantry storage, and a range of base and wall units.

On the first floor, the landing showcases a striking large stained glass window and provides access to two spacious bedrooms, both equipped with fitted wardrobes and eaves storage. The house bathroom includes a three-piece suite with a shower over the bathtub.

Outside, the property benefits from a communal courtyard at the front, as well as an allocated parking space.

