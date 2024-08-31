Inside, the property beautifully marries traditional craftsmanship with modern luxury, captivating you with its grandeur the moment you enter.

The magnificent hallway with original oak doors and panelling, painstakingly restored to its former glory. It leads into the grand reception room with original oak beams and two stained glass windows dating back to 1907.

Here is the contemporary open kitchen with a show-stopping kitchen island, a formal dining area and the large living area with room for at least three sofas and access onto the rear garden.

Prominent throughout the entire home are the breathtaking high ceilings, which comes into its own in the master suite with original fireplace, dressing area, en suite bathroom and Bluetooth speakers in the ceiling.