Located on Bachelor Lane, in the heart of Horsforth, the four-bedroom terraced home is conveniently situated close to excellent amenities and transport links.

An entry porch leads into the living room with a beautiful cornice and ceiling rose, stripped wooden floors and an open grate fireplace with a stone hearth.

The dining room sits to the rear of the property and features a wood-burning stove, stone flooring and exposed beams.

A door leads to the oak-floored kitchen to the side elevation. It features a range of beautiful base units, a ceramic sink and an integrated hob and oven.

There is also a practical utility room with space for a washer-dryer and stable doors leading to the garden.

On the first floor are two bedrooms, including the master bedroom which features an original fireplace, and a bathroom with a modern shower suite.

Two additional double bedrooms with modern decor, walk-in wardrobes and lovely views can be found on the top floor. Here is also a traditional bathroom with a freestanding roll-top bath and Victorian-style shower attachments.

Outside, the home boasts a stunning multi-aspect garden, including a barded area of shrubs and flowerbeds to the front. A block-paved terrace to the rear leads to a lawned area, with an additional elevated area which features a sun terrace ideally used as a barbecue area. There is also off-street parking and a gate to the rear.

