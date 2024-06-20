The property, which dates back to 1906, is located on the north-westerly side of Newlaithes Road in Horsforth, Leeds and benefits from an elevated position, enjoying open views over the Aire Valley.

On the market with estate agent Tom Donnelly EXP with a guide price of £765,000, the home comprise an entry hallway, two stylish reception rooms with bay windows, a modern kitchen dining room and a utility room and guest WC on the ground floor.

The first floor features four double bedrooms - three of which has original fireplaces - and a fifth room currently used as an office. There is also a stunning family bathroom with a ball and claw bath, walk-in shower, wash hand basin and WC.

On the top floor is a large double bedroom with Velux videos, dressing room and large en suite.

The mature rear garden gets lots of afternoon and evening sunlight, offering an inviting setting for entertaining friends and family, as well as finding one’s own intimate spot on the decking for a little ‘me’ time.