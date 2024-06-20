15 pictures of a sublime period property dating from 1906 with colourful sitting rooms for sale in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Jun 2024, 16:24 BST

This large period home in Leeds boasts five bedrooms and impressive reception rooms.

The property, which dates back to 1906, is located on the north-westerly side of Newlaithes Road in Horsforth, Leeds and benefits from an elevated position, enjoying open views over the Aire Valley.

On the market with estate agent Tom Donnelly EXP with a guide price of £765,000, the home comprise an entry hallway, two stylish reception rooms with bay windows, a modern kitchen dining room and a utility room and guest WC on the ground floor.

The first floor features four double bedrooms - three of which has original fireplaces - and a fifth room currently used as an office. There is also a stunning family bathroom with a ball and claw bath, walk-in shower, wash hand basin and WC.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

On the top floor is a large double bedroom with Velux videos, dressing room and large en suite.

The mature rear garden gets lots of afternoon and evening sunlight, offering  an inviting setting for entertaining friends and family, as well as finding one’s own intimate spot on the decking for a little ‘me’ time. 

Newlaithes Road, Horsforth, LS18

1. Exterior

Newlaithes Road, Horsforth, LS18 | Tom Donnelly EXP

Photo Sales
Newlaithes Road, Horsforth, LS18

2. Hall

Newlaithes Road, Horsforth, LS18 | Tom Donnelly EXP

Photo Sales
Newlaithes Road, Horsforth, LS18

3. Lounge

Newlaithes Road, Horsforth, LS18 | Tom Donnelly EXP

Photo Sales
Newlaithes Road, Horsforth, LS18

4. Living room

Newlaithes Road, Horsforth, LS18 | Tom Donnelly EXP

Photo Sales
Newlaithes Road, Horsforth, LS18

5. Dining room

Newlaithes Road, Horsforth, LS18 | Tom Donnelly EXP

Photo Sales
Newlaithes Road, Horsforth, LS18

6. Kitchen

Newlaithes Road, Horsforth, LS18 | Tom Donnelly EXP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsHorsforthProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.