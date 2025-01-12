The Grade II listed, end-terrace, stone-built residence is part of the unique Park Cottages, just a short walk from Roundhay Park. It is full of character and features oak parquet flooring with underfloor heating on the ground floor, a modern extension with exposed beams, wood panelling, and timber-framed double-glazed sash windows, among other highlights.
Inside, the dual-aspect kitchen includes handmade units and a large central island equipped with built-in appliances, while the dining area features a cosy, gas-powered stove.
A contemporary glass hallway leads to a generous sitting room that boasts vaulted ceilings, a stove, and bi-folding doors that open onto a Yorkshire stone patio. Additionally, there is a utility room offering storage space and room for a washer and dryer.
On the first floor, you will find the stunning master bedroom, complete with feature panelling and fitted wardrobes, as well as a luxurious en suite bathroom. This level also includes two additional good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, the property features a spacious garden with multiple patio areas, an ornamental pond, and mature shrubs and greenery that provide enhanced privacy.
The home is accessed through secure gates, leading to a driveway and a double garage. There are also two vaulted cellars that can be utilized as a gym or for additional storage.
The property is being marketed by estate agent Preston Baker, who is seeking offers starting from £775,000.
