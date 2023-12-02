The 9 cosiest cottages in and around Leeds for a winter escape

6 . Peaceful woodland cottage in Ripponden

The host said: "Delf Nook is situated within over an acre of garden and private woodland. We also have a second holiday property "The Tiny House in the Woods" located at the rear of the garden. Each property is detached and has its own private enclosed garden, outdoor seating area and parking area. The properties are available to rent individually or together. Inside Delf Nook is a well equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, shower room with large walk-in shower, bedroom with king size bed and flat screen tv. There is an adjoining lounge area with 2 comfy sofas, dining table and large flat screen tv. The bedroom and lounge are separated by a partition wall but there is no door. Wi fi is available throughout and Netflix on both televisions free of charge." Photo: Airbnb