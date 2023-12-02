Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 9 cosiest cottages in and around Leeds for a winter escape

If you're looking for a weekend getaway this Christmas, there are plenty of options in and around Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

Spending the weekend in a cottage on the countryside can be great both for relaxation and to get away from big city life.

Luckily, there are tonnes of offers on Airbnb with excellent ratings that will not require a long drive.

Here are 9 of the cosiest cottages in and around Leeds for a weekend getaway, as found on Airbnb:

The host said: "Addingham is a beautiful well kept, friendly village, Ideally situated for Weddings taking place at Bolton Abbey/Tithe Barn and Priest House/Barden Tower. With excellent amenities it has everything needed for a long or short stay."

1. 18th century cottage in Old Addingham

The host said: "Addingham is a beautiful well kept, friendly village, Ideally situated for Weddings taking place at Bolton Abbey/Tithe Barn and Priest House/Barden Tower. With excellent amenities it has everything needed for a long or short stay." Photo: Airbnb

The host said: "Calderside Cottage is a 10 min walk from the centre of Hebden Bridge with street parking outside. Hot Tub hire is an optional extra (3 night min stay only at an additional cost of £250+ £25 extra days)."

2. Calderside cottage

The host said: "Calderside Cottage is a 10 min walk from the centre of Hebden Bridge with street parking outside. Hot Tub hire is an optional extra (3 night min stay only at an additional cost of £250+ £25 extra days)." Photo: Airbnb

The host said: "A 60 acre green oasis 3 miles from Leeds city centre; with direct access to ancient woodland. Secret but accessible, a farm in the middle of a city. Unique... we think so. This 2 bed stone cottage has private parking and is spacious, light and airy. Conveniently arranged with just two steps to each floor."

3. Farm cottage in Leeds

The host said: "A 60 acre green oasis 3 miles from Leeds city centre; with direct access to ancient woodland. Secret but accessible, a farm in the middle of a city. Unique... we think so. This 2 bed stone cottage has private parking and is spacious, light and airy. Conveniently arranged with just two steps to each floor." Photo: Airbnb

The host said: "This small, cosy mid-terraced cottage has been recently renovated and you will have all the equipment you need for a comfortable and relaxing stay including a log burner. Set on a quiet lane in the pretty village of Aberford, it's the perfect location for walks in the countryside, a good location for homeworkers, stopover for travellers or base for visiting the nearby cities of Leeds (20 mins) or York (25 mins.)."

4. Cosy 'Pumpkin Cottage' in Aberford

The host said: "This small, cosy mid-terraced cottage has been recently renovated and you will have all the equipment you need for a comfortable and relaxing stay including a log burner. Set on a quiet lane in the pretty village of Aberford, it's the perfect location for walks in the countryside, a good location for homeworkers, stopover for travellers or base for visiting the nearby cities of Leeds (20 mins) or York (25 mins.)." Photo: Airbnb

The host said: "The Courtyard Cottage is perfect for couples who just want to get away from the rush of real life. Set in the tiny hamlet of Timble but close to Harrogate, York, Ilkey, Ripon and Skipton. ‘Affordable Luxury' is our ethos. Our focus and attention has always been our guests comfort. Beautiful decor, cosy and comfortable, gorgeous bedding to name but a few. A great location also for walking from the doorstep, cycling and fishing. Oh we even have an award winning pub/restaurant a stones throw away!"

5. The Courtyard Cottage in Timble

The host said: "The Courtyard Cottage is perfect for couples who just want to get away from the rush of real life. Set in the tiny hamlet of Timble but close to Harrogate, York, Ilkey, Ripon and Skipton. ‘Affordable Luxury' is our ethos. Our focus and attention has always been our guests comfort. Beautiful decor, cosy and comfortable, gorgeous bedding to name but a few. A great location also for walking from the doorstep, cycling and fishing. Oh we even have an award winning pub/restaurant a stones throw away!" Photo: Airbnb

The host said: "Delf Nook is situated within over an acre of garden and private woodland. We also have a second holiday property "The Tiny House in the Woods" located at the rear of the garden. Each property is detached and has its own private enclosed garden, outdoor seating area and parking area. The properties are available to rent individually or together. Inside Delf Nook is a well equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, shower room with large walk-in shower, bedroom with king size bed and flat screen tv. There is an adjoining lounge area with 2 comfy sofas, dining table and large flat screen tv. The bedroom and lounge are separated by a partition wall but there is no door. Wi fi is available throughout and Netflix on both televisions free of charge."

6. Peaceful woodland cottage in Ripponden

The host said: "Delf Nook is situated within over an acre of garden and private woodland. We also have a second holiday property "The Tiny House in the Woods" located at the rear of the garden. Each property is detached and has its own private enclosed garden, outdoor seating area and parking area. The properties are available to rent individually or together. Inside Delf Nook is a well equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, shower room with large walk-in shower, bedroom with king size bed and flat screen tv. There is an adjoining lounge area with 2 comfy sofas, dining table and large flat screen tv. The bedroom and lounge are separated by a partition wall but there is no door. Wi fi is available throughout and Netflix on both televisions free of charge." Photo: Airbnb

