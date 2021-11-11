Green streets and central pocket park plans for new Garforth housing development

Charles Church West Yorkshire is building a selection of new homes at its Silverwood development in Garforth.

The Charles Church Silverwood development in Garforth will consist of 118 new properties, of which 15 per cent will be delivered as affordable homes.

The Silverwood development, just off off the A63 Selby Road, will be surrounded by hedgerows and trees and feature many green spaces and woodlands throughout.

There will also be bird and bat nesting boxes.

Managing director for Charles Church West Yorkshire, Christopher Hull, said: “We are very pleased to be progressing our Garforth site. The development has been carefully designed to embrace its surroundings and work in harmony with wildlife.

“Hedgerows and trees will encase Silverwood, providing foraging and nesting areas as well as shelter for wildlife.

"A central green pocket park will feature wooden play equipment and three additional woodland spaces will incorporate existing trees as well as introduce new shrubs and wildflowers.

“We are creating green streets throughout the development with the planting of various tree species along the roads.

"There is also the installation 32 bird and bat nest boxes across the site.

“We believe over the coming years Silverwood surroundings will thrive and mature creating a picturesque semi-rural community.”

In addition to the development’s wildlife considerations, all the homes at Silverwood will feature electric car charging points and 35 of the properties will be installed with solar PV units.

Located to the south of Garforth town centre, Charles Church will financially support the development of the community’s highways and footpaths with a contribution of more than £770,000, as part of its Community Infrastructure levy.