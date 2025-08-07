Turton Hall is a substantial and historic residence | Purplebricks

A unique four-bedroom home in the end wing of Turton Hall is now for sale in Gildersome via Purplebricks.

Tucked away in the popular village of Gildersome, this elegant four-bedroom home offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Yorkshire history.

Forming the end wing of the grand Turton Hall, it’s a beautifully restored property spread over four spacious floors, with period features, stylish interiors and private garden space – all for offers in the region of £520,000.

Listed with Purplebricks, this character-packed home is ideal for families or anyone craving charm and space in a well-connected village setting. See more here.

The rooms are all large, with very high ceilings | Purplebricks

Feature highlights include a welcoming lounge with wood-burning stove, herringbone flooring and bags of character.

The modern kitchen-diner has integrated appliances, plenty of worktop space and storage, making it ideal for family life or entertaining.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom feels calm and luxurious, while the family bathroom wouldn’t look out of place in a boutique hotel – complete with freestanding roll-top bath, walk-in shower, twin sinks, underfloor heating and a brick fireplace.

There are two elegant reception rooms | Purplebricks

There are three further double bedrooms on the top floor, two with lovely exposed beams, plus a sleek shower room.

Downstairs, a second reception room offers flexible space for a cinema room, games lounge or home office, and there’s a well-equipped utility too. Outside, the home has a private stone patio and lawned garden, with access to communal grounds and two off-street parking spaces.

The leasehold also comes with a share in the management company, giving you a say in the building’s future.

