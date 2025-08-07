Four-bedroom period home in Gildersome's Turton Hall – OIRO £520,000
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Tucked away in the popular village of Gildersome, this elegant four-bedroom home offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Yorkshire history.
Forming the end wing of the grand Turton Hall, it’s a beautifully restored property spread over four spacious floors, with period features, stylish interiors and private garden space – all for offers in the region of £520,000.
Listed with Purplebricks, this character-packed home is ideal for families or anyone craving charm and space in a well-connected village setting. See more here.
Feature highlights include a welcoming lounge with wood-burning stove, herringbone flooring and bags of character.
The modern kitchen-diner has integrated appliances, plenty of worktop space and storage, making it ideal for family life or entertaining.
Upstairs, the principal bedroom feels calm and luxurious, while the family bathroom wouldn’t look out of place in a boutique hotel – complete with freestanding roll-top bath, walk-in shower, twin sinks, underfloor heating and a brick fireplace.
There are three further double bedrooms on the top floor, two with lovely exposed beams, plus a sleek shower room.
Downstairs, a second reception room offers flexible space for a cinema room, games lounge or home office, and there’s a well-equipped utility too. Outside, the home has a private stone patio and lawned garden, with access to communal grounds and two off-street parking spaces.
The leasehold also comes with a share in the management company, giving you a say in the building’s future.
Tired of battling breakouts and blemishes? 47 Skin’s Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum is the science-backed solution you’ve been waiting for. Powered by unique Silver Chitoderm, it kills 99.9% of bacteria while soothing and protecting sensitive skin. No harsh chemicals, no dryness — just clearer, calmer, glowing skin. Join thousands already seeing results in just weeks with this £29 best-seller.
Top-of-the-range laptops, tablets and smartphones can quickly rack up costs – but smart businesses are skipping the big upfront payments and switching to flexible leasing instead. Raylo Business makes it easy for SMEs to stay up to date with the latest tech, from iPhones to MacBooks, with fixed low monthly payments and no hefty outlay. Lease terms start from just 12 months and include upgrade options at the end, or the freedom to return the device. With smartphones from £2.49/month and iPads from just £7.49/month, it’s a simple way to keep your team equipped without breaking the bank.
Explore all the latest Apple and Samsung options, plus full pricing and terms, over on the Raylo Business site.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.