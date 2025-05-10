Located on Wetherby Grange in Wetherby, this former Georgian pump house sits on the scenic bank of the River Wharfe. It boasts not only a luxurious interior but also its own fishing and boating rights.

Lovingly converted in 1998, the property is now a two-bedroom home featuring an open-plan kitchen and dining area that leads to a balcony with panoramic views. The sitting room has floor-to-ceiling windows, providing uninterrupted views and ample natural light.

The master bedroom, located on the upper floor, serves as a serene sanctuary with stable doors that open onto a private balcony. The second bedroom features submarine-style doors that lead directly onto a ground-floor patio, right at the water's edge.