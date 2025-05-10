For sale in Leeds: This converted Georgian pump house in Wetherby is a one-of-a-kind riverside property

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 10th May 2025, 04:45 BST

The Boathouse offers a rich Georgian history in a tranquil riverside setting that is difficult to find anywhere else in Leeds.

Located on Wetherby Grange in Wetherby, this former Georgian pump house sits on the scenic bank of the River Wharfe. It boasts not only a luxurious interior but also its own fishing and boating rights.

Lovingly converted in 1998, the property is now a two-bedroom home featuring an open-plan kitchen and dining area that leads to a balcony with panoramic views. The sitting room has floor-to-ceiling windows, providing uninterrupted views and ample natural light.

The master bedroom, located on the upper floor, serves as a serene sanctuary with stable doors that open onto a private balcony. The second bedroom features submarine-style doors that lead directly onto a ground-floor patio, right at the water's edge.

This eco-friendly house is equipped with solar panels, electric storage heaters, and plenty of storage space. It is currently on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £550,000.

Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

1. Wetherby Grange, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

2. Wetherby Grange, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

3. Wetherby Grange, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

4. Wetherby Grange, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

5. Wetherby Grange, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

6. Wetherby Grange, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GeorgianWetherbyLeedsPropertyRiver Wharfe
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice