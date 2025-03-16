Situated on a substantial plot with impressive gardens, this historic family residence dates back to the 1700s and retains many of its period features for future generations to appreciate.

The property features two remarkable reception rooms, each with its own unique character, a stunning pine kitchen, and a spacious conservatory where you can take in panoramic views of the surrounding garden.

The original hallway showcases a beautiful staircase that leads to five well-proportioned bedrooms on the first floor.

Another standout feature is the luxurious L-shaped bathroom, which includes a stained glass window, a sunken bath, a separate shower, a tiled floor, and tongue-and-groove panelling.

Outside, the superb gardens enhance the beautiful views. Mainly laid to lawn, the garden includes well-stocked beds, two outbuildings - one of which has a garage door and loft-studio space - and a gated driveway.