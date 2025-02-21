Lakestream House in Roundhay, Leeds, is a remarkable five-bedroom detached home on the market for the first time in our lifetime with Monroe Estate Agents for £1,395,000.

Part of an exclusive development, the historic home is located just minutes from picturesque green spaces, outstanding schools and excellent bars and restaurants.

Step into Lakestream House and be greeted by an open-plan kitchen- and living space with high-end specifications. It boasts a Notle kitchen with integrated appliances and fitted units.

There is also a convenient utility room and guest WC as well as access to a lovely sunroom that overlooks the garden.

On the first floor is a formal reception room with a Dean Forge log burner. This floor also features two large double bedrooms, a WC and a handy study.

Three additional bedrooms, each with their charming features including roof lanterns, can be found on the top floor. The master bedroom is served by a dressing room and luxurious en suite, while the equally luxurious house bathroom with bathtub and separate shower serves the remaining rooms.