Take a look around this extraordinary Leeds home once owned by Kate Middleton's great-great-grandfather

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

This extraordinary home in Leeds has been off the market for over a century and once belonged to the great-great-grandfather of the Princess of Wales.

Lakestream House in Roundhay, Leeds, is a remarkable five-bedroom detached home on the market for the first time in our lifetime with Monroe Estate Agents for £1,395,000.

Part of an exclusive development, the historic home is located just minutes from picturesque green spaces, outstanding schools and excellent bars and restaurants.

Step into Lakestream House and be greeted by an open-plan kitchen- and living space with high-end specifications. It boasts a Notle kitchen with integrated appliances and fitted units.

There is also a convenient utility room and guest WC as well as access to a lovely sunroom that overlooks the garden.

On the first floor is a formal reception room with a Dean Forge log burner. This floor also features two large double bedrooms, a WC and a handy study.

Three additional bedrooms, each with their charming features including roof lanterns, can be found on the top floor. The master bedroom is served by a dressing room and luxurious en suite, while the equally luxurious house bathroom with bathtub and separate shower serves the remaining rooms.

Outside, the south-facing rear garden with a terrace is a real show-stopper. The property includes two acres of shared nature reserve, allowing each owner in the development to enjoy and participate in the natural wildlife area.

Love Leeds? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

1. Lakestream House, Roundhay, Leeds

Monroe

Photo Sales

2. Lakestream House, Roundhay, Leeds

Monroe

Photo Sales

3. Lakestream House, Roundhay, Leeds

Monroe

Photo Sales

4. Lakestream House, Roundhay, Leeds

Monroe

Photo Sales

5. Lakestream House, Roundhay, Leeds

Monroe

Photo Sales

6. Lakestream House, Roundhay, Leeds

Monroe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Kate MiddletonLeedsRoundhayPropertyGardens
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice