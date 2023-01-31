News you can trust since 1890
Kate Middleton in Leeds: 11 of the best pictures as the Princess of Wales visits Kirkgate Market

The Princess of Wales visited Kirkgate Market today to promote her new Shaping Up campaign.

By Abbey Maclure
3 minutes ago

Kate Middleton greeted the public, chatted with market traders and joined a discussion about early childhood experiences in Leeds. Her time in the city is part of work to raise awareness of the new campaign, including through the release of a short film highlighting how babies and children develop in response to their earliest experiences.

Here are 11 of the best pictures from her visit at the market, taken by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson.

1. Kate Middleton visits Kirkgate Market

The Princess of Wales visits Leeds Kirkgate Market and speaks to fishmonger Stephen Myers, who has been trading in the market for more than 30 years

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Arrival

Kate arrived at the market at about 11.30am and greeted members of the public who had queued up to see her

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Market tour

The Princess of Wales stopped for pictures as she toured Kirkgate Market

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. All smiles

Large crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the Royal, despite the news of her visit being announced just 30 minutes before she arrived

Photo: Tony Johnson

