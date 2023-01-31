Kate Middleton in Leeds: 11 of the best pictures as the Princess of Wales visits Kirkgate Market
The Princess of Wales visited Kirkgate Market today to promote her new Shaping Up campaign.
Kate Middleton greeted the public, chatted with market traders and joined a discussion about early childhood experiences in Leeds. Her time in the city is part of work to raise awareness of the new campaign, including through the release of a short film highlighting how babies and children develop in response to their earliest experiences.
Here are 11 of the best pictures from her visit at the market, taken by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson.