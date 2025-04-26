Estate agent Renton & Parr has put to market this extraordinary Grade II listed former coach house situated on Croft Lane in Newton Kyme between Boston Spa and Tadcaster for £975,000.

The gorgeous property has been carefully improved since being converted in 1986 and combines period character and modern style inside.

Inside, it boasts four bedrooms, three luxury bathrooms, and two reception rooms, each with its own unique character.

The bespoke breakfast kitchen boasts an AGA range cooker and underfloor heating and opens to an elegant, raised sun terrace that overlooks the gardens to the west.

A marble fireplace and large windows with long-distance views make the living room the perfect space to unwind after a long day, while the dining hall connects seamlessly to a covered outdoor terrace.

Outside is where this home truly stands out. To the front is a landscaped lavender garden with gravel and paved paths set behind secure wrought iron gates.