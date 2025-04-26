Idyllic 17th-century coach house with breathtaking gardens and countryside views hits the market near Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

Enjoy the far-reaching countryside views and immaculate luxurious gardens this 17th-century home near Leeds offers.

Estate agent Renton & Parr has put to market this extraordinary Grade II listed former coach house situated on Croft Lane in Newton Kyme between Boston Spa and Tadcaster for £975,000.

The gorgeous property has been carefully improved since being converted in 1986 and combines period character and modern style inside.

Inside, it boasts four bedrooms, three luxury bathrooms, and two reception rooms, each with its own unique character.

The bespoke breakfast kitchen boasts an AGA range cooker and underfloor heating and opens to an elegant, raised sun terrace that overlooks the gardens to the west.

A marble fireplace and large windows with long-distance views make the living room the perfect space to unwind after a long day, while the dining hall connects seamlessly to a covered outdoor terrace.

Outside is where this home truly stands out. To the front is a landscaped lavender garden with gravel and paved paths set behind secure wrought iron gates.

The rest of the gardens mix extensive lawns with mature borders, woodland areas and a tranquil pond and Dyke with a picturesque bridge linking the garden and numerous secluded spots to enjoy.

Love Leeds? Us too! You’ll love our daily newsletter. It’s full of the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

1. Newton Kyme, Croft Lane, Tadcaster, LS24

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

2. Newton Kyme, Croft Lane, Tadcaster, LS24

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

3. Newton Kyme, Croft Lane, Tadcaster, LS24

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

4. Newton Kyme, Croft Lane, Tadcaster, LS24

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

5. Newton Kyme, Croft Lane, Tadcaster, LS24

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales

6. Newton Kyme, Croft Lane, Tadcaster, LS24

Renton & Parr

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TadcasterGrade IIPropertyGardensLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice