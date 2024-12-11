On the market with estate agent Vision Properties for £449,950, this four-bedroom townhouse is a masterpiece of modern design. Entering through the hallway, you are greeted to an open-plan kitchen featuring Silestone worktops and a range of impressive appliances. Large windows and a patio door offers picturesque views of the River area and surrounding green landscape, while the rear patio offers a private space perfect for barbecues or relaxing with family and friends.

The living area, located beneath a dramatic triple-height void space and skylight, is flooded with natural light creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The first floor boasts two generously sized bedrooms which can be easily used as sitting rooms, offices or playrooms depending on individual needs. A stylish house bathroom also sits on this floor.

The top floor is home to a luxurious master suite. This spacious bedroom features an en suite bathroom, a Juliet balcony and stunning views across the river. A fourth double bedroom, located at the rear of the property, provides additional space for family and visitors.

This eco-conscious home, part of the Secret Gardens development, integrated advanced sustainability features. An airtight thermal envelope locks in heat, while the Mechanical Ventilation Heat Recovery (MCHR) system ensures a continuous flow of fresh air without energy loss.

A green roof supports biodiversity and improves insulation, and solar panels contribute to the property’s renewable energy supply.

