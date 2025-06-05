Discover how McCarthy Stone can help you move to Idle's newest retirement community

This Summer, McCarthy Stone is offering a deal of a lifetime with their exclusive ‘Move On Us’ offer, aimed to support local retirees to make the move into a brand-new Retirement Living development in Idle.

Designed to make moving easier, the ‘Move On Us’ offer covers the cost of Estate Agent fees, Legal fees, Stamp Duty and includes free removals, for those who reserve a property at Jennings Grange before 1st August 2025*.

Locals are invited to pop in to discover what makes McCarthy Stone so special at the Open Week taking place between Tuesday 17th June and Friday 20th June from 10.30am until 5pm at Jennings Grange on Bradford Road. The Open Week is the perfect opportunity to take a tour around the one and two bedroom show apartments which will be ready to move into later this summer.

Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: We’re looking forward to welcoming locals from across Idle and the wider areas to show them how McCarthy Stone can help them get more from their retirement. As with all our developments, Jennings Grange offers the best of both worlds – modern and spacious independent living combined with peace of mind and a community of like-minded individuals.

“We really recommend that homebuyers use our Open Week to ask any questions they have about retirement living and to see for themselves how our purpose-built properties and superb facilities are designed with easy living in mind. Jennings Grange is proving to be a popular development, and now with our Move On Us offer, we’re expecting to see even more demand.”

Located in the heart of Idle, Jennings Grange offers a choice of cost-effective, low-maintenance retirement apartments, exclusive to the over 60s. With well-maintained gardens and an elegant communal lounge, the development is designed to create a unique brand of retirement living with independence and community at its heart. For peace of mind, a House Manager is on-site during office hours to help keep everything running smoothly, while each property is fitted with a 24-hour emergency call system, intruder alarms and fire detection systems.

Properties at Jennings Grange are exclusively available through the McCarthy Stone’s Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can puy just 50% of the property value and a monthly rent on the remaining share, with one-bedroom properties available from £92,500 and two-bedroom properties from £122,500^.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

For more information about Retirement Living at Jennings Grange, please call 0800 201 4384 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/jennings-grange.

*Move On Us terms and conditions apply, see www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/move-on-us for more details.

^Shared Ownership example price shown at 50% which includes a monthly rent. Other shares are available. Qualifying criteria apply. Subject to availability. See www.mccarthystone.co.uk/shared-ownership for more details.