The luxurious home, on the market with estate agent Tranmer White, is entered via an entrance porch leading into a reception hall with hardwood flooring, moulded ceiling cornice and a patio door leading onto the rear garden.

On this floor is floor is a stunning dining kitchen with a large central island and a handy utility behind it, an office, sitting room and snug with access to a private gym with a sauna and guest WC.

On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite, and access to a large balcony with breathtaking views, and a house bathroom. Two additional bedrooms can be found on the second floor.

The garage separates the main house and the annexe, which has a bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor and a second bedroom, kitchen and living room with a balcony on the first floor.

Outside, a large forecourt to the front provides ample parking for multiple vehicles. It also benefits from an EV charging point.

The property has extensive gardens to the front and rear, with the front comprising a mainly south-facing private lawned area. To the rear is a low maintenance, predominantly gravelled area with a large raised patio.