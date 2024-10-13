There are hundreds of stunning homes around the city, many of which come with a large price tag.
But there are probably even more homes in Leeds that could become a true dream home if given some attention and love.
Estate agent Manning Stainton has listed this two-bedroom terraced home with lots of potential on Moorfield Avenue, just off Armley Town Street, for £130,000.
The home boasts a spacious living room, a separate kitchen and a useful basement.
Upstairs, the first floor hosts a double bedroom and a separate bathroom with a bathtub. On the second floor is a second double bedroom with a vaulted ceiling.
The home also benefits from a low-maintenance garden to the rear.
