If your dream is to buy a fixer-upper with tonnes of potential to transform into your dream home, this home in west Leeds might be what you’re after.

There are hundreds of stunning homes around the city, many of which come with a large price tag.

But there are probably even more homes in Leeds that could become a true dream home if given some attention and love.

Estate agent Manning Stainton has listed this two-bedroom terraced home with lots of potential on Moorfield Avenue, just off Armley Town Street, for £130,000.

The home boasts a spacious living room, a separate kitchen and a useful basement.

Upstairs, the first floor hosts a double bedroom and a separate bathroom with a bathtub. On the second floor is a second double bedroom with a vaulted ceiling.

The home also benefits from a low-maintenance garden to the rear.

