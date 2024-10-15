This four-bedroom semi-detached home is on Stainburn Avenue in Moortown, north Leeds. It is currently on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for £550,000.
Enter into an impressive reception hall leading to a large sitting room ideal for unwinding after a long day. The heart of the home is the open-plan dining kitchen with lots of space for entertaining. It is complemented by a separate utility room and downstairs WC.
The two upper floors boast four good-size bedrooms. On the first floor are two double rooms, of which one has a bay window, and a single bedroom, while the top floor hosts the master bedroom with impressive rooflights and its own en suite shower room.
The first-floor house bathroom has a bathtub and separate shower cubicle.
Outside, the property is set within a sunny, landscaped garden, perfect for enjoying the outdoors on a warm day.
