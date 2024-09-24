Enter the property into a welcoming hallway that leads to a bright and airy lounge with feature fireplace. Adjacent to the lounge is a separate dining room, great for entertaining family and friends.

The ground floor also features a fully fitted kitchen and a large conservatory that floods the space with natural light.

Upstairs, the landing leads to three well-proportioned bedrooms, of which two are double and one is a single. There is also a spacious loft area, offerings lots of storage and potential for development.