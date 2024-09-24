The home is on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for £325,000, and is situated on Green Lane in Cross Gates in east Leeds.
Enter the property into a welcoming hallway that leads to a bright and airy lounge with feature fireplace. Adjacent to the lounge is a separate dining room, great for entertaining family and friends.
The ground floor also features a fully fitted kitchen and a large conservatory that floods the space with natural light.
Upstairs, the landing leads to three well-proportioned bedrooms, of which two are double and one is a single. There is also a spacious loft area, offerings lots of storage and potential for development.
The home boasts a good-size south-facing garden with lots of outdoor space for children to play and to enjoy a barbecue in the warmer months. There is plenty of space to park vehicles on the driveway to the front.
For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.