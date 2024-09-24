A tour inside a lovely family home in east Leeds with fitted kitchen, conservatory and south-facing garden

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST

This three-bedroom home in Leeds offers spacious living accommodation with excellent features inside and out.

The home is on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for £325,000, and is situated on Green Lane in Cross Gates in east Leeds.

Enter the property into a welcoming hallway that leads to a bright and airy lounge with feature fireplace. Adjacent to the lounge is a separate dining room, great for entertaining family and friends.

The ground floor also features a fully fitted kitchen and a large conservatory that floods the space with natural light.

Upstairs, the landing leads to three well-proportioned bedrooms, of which two are double and one is a single. There is also a spacious loft area, offerings lots of storage and potential for development.

The home boasts a good-size south-facing garden with lots of outdoor space for children to play and to enjoy a barbecue in the warmer months. There is plenty of space to park vehicles on the driveway to the front.

