2 . Crossgates in the 1930s

A view from Station Road in April 1937, across the railway bridge before it was widened. Houses to the left are on Coldwell Road. To the right, the Station Hotel, a Tetleys' public house. Next, entrance to Cross Gates station for London and North Eastern railway line between Leeds and York. The side of the Ritz cinema can be seen. Originally named the Picture House, it was designed by J.P. Crawford of 43 Albion Street, Leeds. Seating 800 patrons, it opened on Thursday, August 5, 1920. The name of the cinema was changed to the Ritz in October 1938. It closed in Sunday, May 16, 1965. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net