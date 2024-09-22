1. Crossgates in the 1930s
Shops on Austhorpe Road in October 1938.. In focus are John Crockatt, dyers and cleaners number 16, William Taylor Thompson, grocers at number 14, Isaac Stephenson, butcher at number 12D, Gladys Walton, greengrocer number 12C, Meadow Dairy number 12B and Taylors Chemist at number 12A. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Crossgates in the 1930s
A view from Station Road in April 1937, across the railway bridge before it was widened. Houses to the left are on Coldwell Road. To the right, the Station Hotel, a Tetleys' public house. Next, entrance to Cross Gates station for London and North Eastern railway line between Leeds and York. The side of the Ritz cinema can be seen. Originally named the Picture House, it was designed by J.P. Crawford of 43 Albion Street, Leeds. Seating 800 patrons, it opened on Thursday, August 5, 1920. The name of the cinema was changed to the Ritz in October 1938. It closed in Sunday, May 16, 1965. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Cross Gates in the 1930s
Station Road, across the railway bridge. Measurement on photograph shows extent of size the bridge would be after widening. Houses to the left are on Coldwell Road. To the right is the Station Hotel, a Tetley Public House. Next is the entrance to Cross Gates Station for trains on the North Eastern Railway Line for Leeds and York. The side of the Ritz Cinema can be seen with posters for films 'Sabotage' starring Sylvia Sidney and 'Strangers On Honeymoon' with Constance Cummings. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Crossgates in the 1930s
Looking north along Station Road towards the bridge crossing the railway line. On the right is a confectioners then the Crossgates Picture House Cinema, which opened on 5th August 1920 and closed 16th May 1965. Next to this is the entrance to the railway station and beyond the bridge the Station Hotel. On the far left are houses on Cold Well Road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Crossgates in the 1930s
View down Station Road towards bridge over L N E R with Cold Well Road on the right (now Coldwell Road). Before the bridge, on the left is The Station Hotel. Pictured in March 1931. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Crossgates in the 1930s
Station Road in August 1937. On the left is the junction with Austhorpe Road. Then number 69 is a branch of the National Provincial Bank. Moving right, ending with the Thrift Stores are shops numbered 67 to 61a. In the centre at number 53 is a branch of the Leeds Permanent Building Society. Again moving right, number 47 is a printers, The Premier Printing Press. Next at number 45 L. Swales has Ye Olde Tripe Shoppe, notice in the window boasts 'Tripe is good for you!'. Edward Wood has the butchers shop at number 43. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
