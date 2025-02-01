A look inside this Grade II listed Georgian home in a Leeds village with swimming pool and tennis court

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

Experience unparalleled luxury in this stunning Grade II listed Georgian home, nestled in the heart of a charming Leeds town.

The Terrace in Boston Spa has been meticulously refurbished in recent years, seamlessly blending modern comfort with exquisite period features, soaring ceilings, and beautifully landscaped gardens.

A grand entranceway sets an opulent tone, leading to two elegant reception rooms that offer enchanting views of the lush greenery surrounding the property.

The bespoke kitchen, designed by Jeremy Wood Interiors, is a haven for culinary enthusiasts, while a gym and a boot room - featuring a remarkable original well - add to the home’s unique charm.

The first and second floors house six sumptuous bedrooms, most with en suite bathrooms, along with a dedicated office space - ideal for those working from home.

Outside, the luxury continues with impeccably manicured gardens, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and expansive lawns that flow into stylish seating areas, perfect for relaxation and entertaining.

This extraordinary home is on the market with Beadnall & Copley for £2 million.

The Terrace, Boston Spa, Leeds

The Terrace, Boston Spa, Leeds

The Terrace, Boston Spa, Leeds

The Terrace, Boston Spa, Leeds

The Terrace, Boston Spa, Leeds

The Terrace, Boston Spa, Leeds

