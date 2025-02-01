The Terrace in Boston Spa has been meticulously refurbished in recent years, seamlessly blending modern comfort with exquisite period features, soaring ceilings, and beautifully landscaped gardens.

A grand entranceway sets an opulent tone, leading to two elegant reception rooms that offer enchanting views of the lush greenery surrounding the property.

The bespoke kitchen, designed by Jeremy Wood Interiors, is a haven for culinary enthusiasts, while a gym and a boot room - featuring a remarkable original well - add to the home’s unique charm.

The first and second floors house six sumptuous bedrooms, most with en suite bathrooms, along with a dedicated office space - ideal for those working from home.

Outside, the luxury continues with impeccably manicured gardens, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and expansive lawns that flow into stylish seating areas, perfect for relaxation and entertaining.