Enter through a welcoming hallway leading to a bright, open-plan dining and living room with a cosy fireplace. A separate kitchen offers direct access to the rear garden and could benefit from a little updating.

Upstairs, a landing leads to three generously sized bedrooms, including a main bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a smaller bedroom, ideal for a home office or nursery. This floor also includes a convenient separate WC and a bathroom with a shower over the bath.

Externally, the home stands out with two beautiful low-maintenance gardens to the front and rear, providing lots of outdoor space with little need for upkeep.

The convenient location and affordable price make this home an ideal purchase for first-time buyers and growing families. It is located near a range of local amenities with convenient transport links such as the A64 York Road, Wetherby Road and Leeds Outer Ring Road just a short drive away.

