East Leeds: 25 sparking photos take you back to Seacroft in the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

It was the decade which kick started a transformation of shopping in Seacroft. 

The 1990s will be remembered as the end for Seacroft Shopping Centre which was replaced by a £30m retail development, the focal point of which was a 90,000ft Tesco supermarket. There was also an uncertain future for the annual Seacroft Gala. Enjoy these photo memories charting the decade in the life of the community and its residents. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 15 photos take you back to Seacroft Shopping Centre during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Monkswood pub pictured in January 1998.

1. Seacroft in the 1990s

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Monkswood pub pictured in January 1998. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
The end of Seacroft Gala in August 1998? Local campaigner Sandra Crozier led the protest.

2. Seacroft in the 1990s

The end of Seacroft Gala in August 1998? Local campaigner Sandra Crozier led the protest. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson

Photo Sales
The last section of the elevated pedestrian walkway at Seacroft Shopping Centre is taken away for demolition in August 1999.

3. Seacroft in the 1990s

The last section of the elevated pedestrian walkway at Seacroft Shopping Centre is taken away for demolition in August 1999. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Leon Cowan, front, puts his colleagues at Seacroft Delivery Office through their paces in November 1997. Pictured, from left, are Mick Reynard, John McKinnon, Katy Halpenny, Colin Deane and Brian Smith.

4. Seacroft in the 1990s

Leon Cowan, front, puts his colleagues at Seacroft Delivery Office through their paces in November 1997. Pictured, from left, are Mick Reynard, John McKinnon, Katy Halpenny, Colin Deane and Brian Smith. | Third Party Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Lynda Rhodes, right, landlady of the Penda's Arms and barmaid Tracy Ponting are pictured with a stack of Easter eggs ready for distribution to children in hospital in April 1998.

5. Seacroft in the 1990s

Lynda Rhodes, right, landlady of the Penda's Arms and barmaid Tracy Ponting are pictured with a stack of Easter eggs ready for distribution to children in hospital in April 1998. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

Photo Sales
Fitness expert Rosemary Conley met Seacroft slimmer Sue Parson who had lost three stones using the Rosemary Conley Diet and Fitness Club. They are pictured tasting one of the low fat desserts from the range she developed with help from Marks & Spencers.

6. Seacroft in the 1990s

Fitness expert Rosemary Conley met Seacroft slimmer Sue Parson who had lost three stones using the Rosemary Conley Diet and Fitness Club. They are pictured tasting one of the low fat desserts from the range she developed with help from Marks & Spencers. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice