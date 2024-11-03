The 1990s will be remembered as the end for Seacroft Shopping Centre which was replaced by a £30m retail development, the focal point of which was a 90,000ft Tesco supermarket. There was also an uncertain future for the annual Seacroft Gala. Enjoy these photo memories charting the decade in the life of the community and its residents. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 15 photos take you back to Seacroft Shopping Centre during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia