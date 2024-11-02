The entry hall opens into a welcoming sitting room at the front, featuring maple flooring, a contemporary fireplace, and custom shutters.

At the heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen, dining, and family room, a true showpiece with a central island, built-in wine cooler, dual ovens, solid wood flooring with underfloor heating, and French doors opening onto the garden.

The bedroom wing includes three spacious double bedrooms, with the master featuring an en suite. A luxurious family bathroom offers a freestanding bath and separate shower.

Outside, the property is set on a landscaped plot with gated entry, a generous driveway leading to a garage, an artificial lawn, and a Quartz terrace for refined outdoor living.

