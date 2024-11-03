A look inside a beautifully renovated Edwardian home for sale in Leeds' Roundhay area

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 04:45 BST

This stunning three-storey Edwardian home in Leeds, listed for £750,000 with Fowler & Powell, combines period charm with modern luxury.

The three-bedroom home on Sutherland Avenue in Roundhay exudes character, blending period features with contemporary style.

Enter into a spacious hallway with elegant grey oak flooring and original coving that leads to a staircase for the upper floors. To the left, a generous living room offers wooden flooring and a cosy log burner.

A second reception room flows into a magnificent kitchen-diner with double patio doors opening to a raised deck, which overlooks a beautifully landscaped garden.

The first floor includes two double bedrooms and one single, each with elegant details and scenic views. A luxurious bathroom with porcelain marble tiling and a four-piece suite, including a freestanding bath, completes this floor.

The second floor features two additional bedrooms and a stylish shower room with porcelain tiling and ambient LED lighting.

Outside, a secure double gate leads to a gravelled area, providing ample off-street parking.

