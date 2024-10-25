Enter the home via an entry porch with downstairs WC. The porch leads into a fantastic lounge with views over the nearby Horsforth Park and a staircase to the first floor.

The separate dining room offers lots of space for a large dining table and has a composite rear entrance door and French doors out onto the rear garden. Also to the rear of the property is a kitchen fitted with a range of units on base and wall level.

Stairs in the living room leads to the first floor landing. Here is the master bedroom, a good-size double with a lovely aspect as well as a second double and a single bedroom. The house bathroom has a three piece suite with separate shower cubicle.

Outside, the home has a lawned garden to the front along with a driveway and a single garage. To the rear is an enclosed garden with a lawn and paved patio.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox