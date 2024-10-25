Located on Hall Lane in the hearth of Horsforth is this extended three-bedroom detached home. It’s on the market with Manning Stainton for £450,000, priced to reflect a slight need of modernisation.
Enter the home via an entry porch with downstairs WC. The porch leads into a fantastic lounge with views over the nearby Horsforth Park and a staircase to the first floor.
The separate dining room offers lots of space for a large dining table and has a composite rear entrance door and French doors out onto the rear garden. Also to the rear of the property is a kitchen fitted with a range of units on base and wall level.
Stairs in the living room leads to the first floor landing. Here is the master bedroom, a good-size double with a lovely aspect as well as a second double and a single bedroom. The house bathroom has a three piece suite with separate shower cubicle.
Outside, the home has a lawned garden to the front along with a driveway and a single garage. To the rear is an enclosed garden with a lawn and paved patio.
🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.
Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.