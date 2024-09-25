The property is set over four floors, with the ground floor comprising a good-size lounge to the front and a dining kitchen to the rear. Down the stairs to the lower ground floor is a second reception room along with a study, a utility and shower room as well as storage.

On the first floor is the principal bedroom, a good size double room, along with a single bedroom and the three piece house bathroom. Two additional double bedrooms can be found on the second floor.

Outside, there are gardens to the front and rear along with off street parking. The rear enjoy a flagged terrace, while the front has a large lawn with hedge boundaries and garden path.