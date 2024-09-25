A tour inside a charming four-storey home enjoying a quiet backwater position in a Leeds commuter town

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST

This impressive Leeds market town home is ideally situated in a quiet backwater location yet only a few minutes from the train station, making it ideal for people commuting into Leeds.

Estate agent Hardisty & Co is selling the delightful home full of period features located on Hopwood Back in Horsforth at auction with bids starting at £375,000.

The property is set over four floors, with the ground floor comprising a good-size lounge to the front and a dining kitchen to the rear. Down the stairs to the lower ground floor is a second reception room along with a study, a utility and shower room as well as storage.

On the first floor is the principal bedroom, a good size double room, along with a single bedroom and the three piece house bathroom. Two additional double bedrooms can be found on the second floor.

Outside, there are gardens to the front and rear along with off street parking. The rear enjoy a flagged terrace, while the front has a large lawn with hedge boundaries and garden path.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

1. Hopwood Bank, Horsforth, Leeds LS18

Hardisty & Co

Photo Sales

2. Hopwood Bank, Horsforth, Leeds LS18

Hardisty & Co

Photo Sales

3. Hopwood Bank, Horsforth, Leeds LS18

Hardisty & Co

Photo Sales

4. Hopwood Bank, Horsforth, Leeds LS18

Hardisty & Co

Photo Sales

5. Hopwood Bank, Horsforth, Leeds LS18

Hardisty & Co

Photo Sales

6. Hopwood Bank, Horsforth, Leeds LS18

Hardisty & Co

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyHorsforth