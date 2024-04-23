Enter into an entry hallway with high ceilings and deep cornicing with access to the cosy living room and modern kitchen with central island. On this floor is also the semi-tiled family bathroom with bathtub and stairs to a cellar ideal for storage.

The first and second floor both hosts two generous bedrooms each. The main bedroom on the first floor is a good-size double, while the other bedrooms are versatile and can be used as offices, playrooms and more.

Externally, the property offers bay parking to the front. The front door is situated to the side, and a garden path leads to the enclosed rear garden with a large patio seating area and lawn.

