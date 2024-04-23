13 photos of a stone built Leeds home spanning four floors with high ceilings with deep cornicing

This charming four-bedroom Leeds home mixes modern living and classic style.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Stoneacre Properties have listed the stone built end-terrace home on Harker Terrace in the Leeds village Farsley for £300,000.

Enter into an entry hallway with high ceilings and deep cornicing with access to the cosy living room and modern kitchen with central island. On this floor is also the semi-tiled family bathroom with bathtub and stairs to a cellar ideal for storage.

The first and second floor both hosts two generous bedrooms each. The main bedroom on the first floor is a good-size double, while the other bedrooms are versatile and can be used as offices, playrooms and more.

Externally, the property offers bay parking to the front. The front door is situated to the side, and a garden path leads to the enclosed rear garden with a large patio seating area and lawn.

This charming stone built terraced house on Harker Terrace is on sale.

1. Exterior

This charming stone built terraced house on Harker Terrace is on sale. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

On the ground floor is a cosy living room with high ceilings and bay window overlooking the side elevation.

2. Living room

On the ground floor is a cosy living room with high ceilings and bay window overlooking the side elevation. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

On the other side is a modern kitchen with central island.

3. Kitchen

On the other side is a modern kitchen with central island. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

Here is a range of fitted base and wall units and integrated appliances including a wine fridge.

4. Kitchen

Here is a range of fitted base and wall units and integrated appliances including a wine fridge. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

The semi-tiled house bathroom is on the ground floor and features a shower over bath.

5. Bathroom

The semi-tiled house bathroom is on the ground floor and features a shower over bath. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

The property spans four floors connected via stairs with charming wooden handrails.

6. Landing

The property spans four floors connected via stairs with charming wooden handrails. Photo: Stoneacre Properties

