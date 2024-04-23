Stoneacre Properties have listed the stone built end-terrace home on Harker Terrace in the Leeds village Farsley for £300,000.
Enter into an entry hallway with high ceilings and deep cornicing with access to the cosy living room and modern kitchen with central island. On this floor is also the semi-tiled family bathroom with bathtub and stairs to a cellar ideal for storage.
The first and second floor both hosts two generous bedrooms each. The main bedroom on the first floor is a good-size double, while the other bedrooms are versatile and can be used as offices, playrooms and more.
Externally, the property offers bay parking to the front. The front door is situated to the side, and a garden path leads to the enclosed rear garden with a large patio seating area and lawn.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.