The cheapest areas to buy in Leeds, according to Government data.

A property purchase in the UK will now set you back an average of £288,000, nine times the average full time salary, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

But with energy bills soaring amid a cost of living crisis, many people will be thinking of ways to cut the amount they spend on housing.

Looking for something more affordable? There are 217 neighbourhoods in England where the average home costs less than £100,000.

The average property price in Burmantofts was £75,500.

Horden in County Durham is the cheapest place to buy, with the average property selling for just £42,500.

And if you are looking to stay local, here are the best places to consider.

For those hoping to either get on the property ladder or downsize in Leeds, these are the 15 cheapest places to buy a home.

The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

The average property price in Cross Flats Park & Garnets was £82,000.

The average property price in Lincoln Green & St James was £88,000.

The average property price in Harehills South was £91,500.

The average property price in Holbeck was £100,000.

The average property price in Beeston Hill & Hunslet Moor was £100,000.

The average property price in Harehills North was £104,000.

The average property price in Armley & New Wortley was £109,000.

The average property price in Middleton Park Avenue was £117,475.

The average property price in Farnley East was £123,000.

The average property price in Osmondthorpe & Neville Hill was £125,000.

The average property price in Woodhouse & Little London was £127,000.

The average property price in Seacroft North & Monkswood was £125,000.

The average property price in Belle Isle North was £128,000.