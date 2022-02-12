The Grade II listed gatehouse in Tadcaster, LS24, was one of the most popular listings on the property website Zoopla in January,
On the market with Hunters, Eastgate Lodge is located in Grimston Park.
The one bedroom Georgian property is steeped in history and built with a Limestone Asher block exterior.
The estate it self has been visited by many British monarchy over since the 1800's and first appeared in the Doomsday Book in 1086.
It is in a rural located but is within easy reach of both Leeds and York for those commuting by road or rail.
It is on the market for £225,000 with Hunters' Wetherby Office. Take a look inside...