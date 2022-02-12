The Grade II listed gatehouse in Tadcaster, LS24, was one of the most popular listings on the property website Zoopla in January,

On the market with Hunters, Eastgate Lodge is located in Grimston Park.

The one bedroom Georgian property is steeped in history and built with a Limestone Asher block exterior.

The estate it self has been visited by many British monarchy over since the 1800's and first appeared in the Doomsday Book in 1086.

It is in a rural located but is within easy reach of both Leeds and York for those commuting by road or rail.

It is on the market for £225,000 with Hunters' Wetherby Office. Take a look inside...

Undefined: readMore

1. Take a look inside this tiny home bursting with character which was one of the most viewed homes on Zoopla. Photo Sales

2. Spiral staircase Spiral stairs then take you to the under ground living accommodation which boasts a living area with glass roof. Photo Sales

3. Perfectly compact Inside is the entrance to the ground floor living and the bedroom with a mezzanine bed area and plenty of storage. Photo Sales

4. Loved by the owners It has been lived in by the current owners for many years. Photo Sales