Morley property so popular it sold within weeks and viewings had to be stopped

Located in Ackroyd Street, the two-bedroom end of stone terrace is a lovely family home which benefits from being close to Morley town centre.
After being put on the market with Purple Bricks, the owners were inundated with requests for viewings.
Eventually they had to update the listing to say: "maximum number of viewings now reached, no more viewings accepted".
One lucky person must have managed to secure a viewing, because the house soon sold, despite having only been on the market for a short while.
It had been on the market for offers of around £120,000.