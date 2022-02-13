Morley property so popular it sold within weeks and viewings had to be stopped

Located in Ackroyd Street, the two-bedroom end of stone terrace is a lovely family home which benefits from being close to Morley town centre.

After being put on the market with Purple Bricks, the owners were inundated with requests for viewings.

Eventually they had to update the listing to say: "maximum number of viewings now reached, no more viewings accepted".

One lucky person must have managed to secure a viewing, because the house soon sold, despite having only been on the market for a short while.

It had been on the market for offers of around £120,000.

1. Living room Enter into the living room which centres around the fireplace. The good-sized room is a great place for the family to relax. Photo Sales

2. Living room The living room from another angle. Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The fitted kitchen is modern and sleek, and the current owners have added a pop of colour with a patterned wallpaper. Photo Sales

4. Kitchen The long and narrow kitchen has plenty of space for cooking. Photo Sales