Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

11 of the best-rated garden centres in Leeds according to Google reviews including ones in Garforth and Adel

There are many fantastic garden centres in Leeds.
Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 16th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And we have rounded up 11 of the best in the city according to Google reviews.

Customers have left the following places stunning reviews, complimenting the wide selection of plants and staff and facilities such as cafes and even play areas for children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are the 11 of the best garden centres in Leeds and what customers have to say.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails