There’s nothing like some sunny weather to get you looking at your garden and thinking it’s time to spruce things up.
Finding a garden centre with a wide selection of plants, great prices and knowledgeable staff who are happy to share their wisdom can make all the difference when it comes to realising your plans – no matter how big or small. Throw in a fantastic cafe, a scenic setting or a play area for children and it makes a visit even more enjoyable.
These are seven of the most popular garden centres in Leeds based on the scores of customers who have left feedback on Google Reviews, including places that have gardening enthusiasts returning time and again. Each has received at least 100 reviews and scored at least four stars out of five.
1. Caring For Life Garden Nurseries
Caring For Life Garden Nurseries is at Crag House Farm, Otley Old Rd, Leeds LS16 7NH. Customers have given it a rating of 4.6 out of five on Google Reviews. Anouj Patel said: "Easily our favourite garden centre. Great location with picturesque views across the Yorkshire countryside. Sprawling aisles of plants, and staff who are passionate about what they do. Beside the garden centre, there is a great walk through the gardens, a farmer's shop with local produce and a decent sized cafe. Definitely worth a visit." Photo: Google
2. Springfield Nursery
Springfield Nursery is at Thorpe Lane, Tingley, Leeds, WF3 1SL. Customers have given it a rating of 4.7 out of five on Google Reviews. Johnathan Yearsley said: "Great place with knowledgeable, friendly staff, plants are much cheaper than the garden centre over the road. As a novice I was offered advice about a selection of plants I was going to buy that resulted in me putting some back as they would have been two big for the space I have. It's this kind of service that will make me a loyal customer and I'll keep going back year on year." Photo: Google
3. Langlands Garden Centre
Langlands Garden Centre is at York Rd, A64, Whinmoor, Leeds, LS15 4NF. Customers have given it a rating of 4.3 out of five on Google Reviews. Emma Telford said: "This is the place to go for houseplants in Leeds, such a great selection with some real rarities. I've gone in often and come out with a new plant baby I didn't intend to buy but I've never seen on sale anywhere else. Pretty reasonable pricing too." Photo: Google
4. Riverside Plants
Riverside Plants is at Brandon Nurseries, Brandon Lane, Shadwell, Leeds, LS17 9JL. Customers have given it a rating of 4.7 out of five on Google Reviews. Linda Reedman said: "This is by far the best garden shop I've ever been to. I've been going there for years and they never disappoint. Also, the staff are wonderful and don't mind you asking any questions, and are always willing to help get things to the car." Photo: Google