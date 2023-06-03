2 . Springfield Nursery

Springfield Nursery is at Thorpe Lane, Tingley, Leeds, WF3 1SL. Customers have given it a rating of 4.7 out of five on Google Reviews. Johnathan Yearsley said: "Great place with knowledgeable, friendly staff, plants are much cheaper than the garden centre over the road. As a novice I was offered advice about a selection of plants I was going to buy that resulted in me putting some back as they would have been two big for the space I have. It's this kind of service that will make me a loyal customer and I'll keep going back year on year." Photo: Google