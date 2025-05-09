With so many options available, it can feel overwhelming to choose just one to try this weekend.

To help you out, the Yorkshire Evening Post consulted TripAdvisor to find out which restaurants are most loved by users on the site.

Here are the 15 best Indian restaurants in Leeds, according to TripAdvisor:

1 . Dastaan Leeds - 4.9/5 The Michelin-recommended chefs at Dastaan in Adel cook up authentic cuisine with a temporary twist. Past guests commend the restaurant for its attentive service, its use of high quality ingredients and unique menu.

2 . Indian Pakwaan - 4.9/5 Indian Pakwaan stands out as cherished dining spot for its captivating atmosphere, TripAdvisor writes. Reviewers praise the authentic and tantalising dishes, particularly its naan bread. Many also commend the restaurant for its reasonable prices.

3 . Bombay 2 Goa - 4.9/5 This Headingley restaurant serving food from the Goa state has received raving reviews highlighting its excellent service and authentic dishes, with one guest especially praising the Karahi Paneer.

4 . Aarti Indian Restaurant - 4.8/5 Aarti is a popular favourite amongst Leeds many Indian restaurants. Reviewers on TripAdvisor called out the welcoming, cosy atmosphere that sets it apart from others, as well as its freshly prepared, flavourful dishes that "often exceed acceptations".

5 . Bengal Lounge Wetherby - 4.8/5 The Bengal Lounge in Wetherby has received praise for its authentic and varied menu, with guests repeatedly praising both the flavours and the large portion sizes. Many also highlight the restaurant's fair prices and friendly staff.