Top 15 best Indian restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor - including Dastaan and Punjabi Heaven

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 9th May 2025, 16:30 BST

Leeds is home to dozens of top-rated and award-winning Indian restaurants.

With so many options available, it can feel overwhelming to choose just one to try this weekend.

To help you out, the Yorkshire Evening Post consulted TripAdvisor to find out which restaurants are most loved by users on the site.

Here are the 15 best Indian restaurants in Leeds, according to TripAdvisor:

The Michelin-recommended chefs at Dastaan in Adel cook up authentic cuisine with a temporary twist. Past guests commend the restaurant for its attentive service, its use of high quality ingredients and unique menu.

1. Dastaan Leeds - 4.9/5

The Michelin-recommended chefs at Dastaan in Adel cook up authentic cuisine with a temporary twist. Past guests commend the restaurant for its attentive service, its use of high quality ingredients and unique menu. | National World

Indian Pakwaan stands out as cherished dining spot for its captivating atmosphere, TripAdvisor writes. Reviewers praise the authentic and tantalising dishes, particularly its naan bread. Many also commend the restaurant for its reasonable prices.

2. Indian Pakwaan - 4.9/5

Indian Pakwaan stands out as cherished dining spot for its captivating atmosphere, TripAdvisor writes. Reviewers praise the authentic and tantalising dishes, particularly its naan bread. Many also commend the restaurant for its reasonable prices. | Gurdeep Samby/Google

This Headingley restaurant serving food from the Goa state has received raving reviews highlighting its excellent service and authentic dishes, with one guest especially praising the Karahi Paneer.

3. Bombay 2 Goa - 4.9/5

This Headingley restaurant serving food from the Goa state has received raving reviews highlighting its excellent service and authentic dishes, with one guest especially praising the Karahi Paneer. | Vish V/Google

Aarti is a popular favourite amongst Leeds many Indian restaurants. Reviewers on TripAdvisor called out the welcoming, cosy atmosphere that sets it apart from others, as well as its freshly prepared, flavourful dishes that "often exceed acceptations".

4. Aarti Indian Restaurant - 4.8/5

Aarti is a popular favourite amongst Leeds many Indian restaurants. Reviewers on TripAdvisor called out the welcoming, cosy atmosphere that sets it apart from others, as well as its freshly prepared, flavourful dishes that "often exceed acceptations". | Steve Riding

The Bengal Lounge in Wetherby has received praise for its authentic and varied menu, with guests repeatedly praising both the flavours and the large portion sizes. Many also highlight the restaurant's fair prices and friendly staff.

5. Bengal Lounge Wetherby - 4.8/5

The Bengal Lounge in Wetherby has received praise for its authentic and varied menu, with guests repeatedly praising both the flavours and the large portion sizes. Many also highlight the restaurant's fair prices and friendly staff. | Adrian Murray

This restaurant on Kirkstall Road has an almost perfect score on TripAdvisor, with guests praising its service, value, food and atmosphere. The restaurant has recently been refurbished to what a customer called "a really good standard".

6. Jodhpur - 4.9/5

This restaurant on Kirkstall Road has an almost perfect score on TripAdvisor, with guests praising its service, value, food and atmosphere. The restaurant has recently been refurbished to what a customer called "a really good standard". | Jodhpur UK

