The Celebrity Juice star charmed staff at Zaap Thai, Headingley, as he tucked into bao buns on Wednesday.

Donning his signature fedora hat and eye-catching purple trousers, the Celebrity Juice star posed for a picture with staff outside the Otley Road restaurant.

The Thai restaurant chain also had a visit from actress Nina Wadia at its York restaurant that day.

Keith Lemon poses for a picture outside Zaap Thai in Headingley

In a Facebook post, Zaap Thai said: “It must be our lucky day!

"Huge thanks to Nina Wadia and the very funny Keith Lemon for coming to eat at ZAAP.

"Our bao buns were a big hit with them both.”

Zaap Thai was founded by Thai chef Ban Kaewkraikhot, the woman behind the Sukhothai restaurant group.