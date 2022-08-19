News you can trust since 1890
'Very funny' Keith Lemon spotted dining on bao buns at Leeds restaurant Zaap Thai

Keith Lemon has been spotted dining out at a street food restaurant in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:45 am

The Celebrity Juice star charmed staff at Zaap Thai, Headingley, as he tucked into bao buns on Wednesday.

Donning his signature fedora hat and eye-catching purple trousers, the Celebrity Juice star posed for a picture with staff outside the Otley Road restaurant.

The Thai restaurant chain also had a visit from actress Nina Wadia at its York restaurant that day.

Keith Lemon poses for a picture outside Zaap Thai in Headingley

In a Facebook post, Zaap Thai said: “It must be our lucky day!

"Huge thanks to Nina Wadia and the very funny Keith Lemon for coming to eat at ZAAP.

"Our bao buns were a big hit with them both.”

Zaap Thai was founded by Thai chef Ban Kaewkraikhot, the woman behind the Sukhothai restaurant group.

The street food concept with its vibrant décor and bustling atmosphere has now been rolled out across the country, with restaurants Nottingham and Newcastle.

