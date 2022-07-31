And many of them have mastered the art of social media, racking up thousands of followers who get a glimpse of their lives behind-the-scenes.
Photo: Top right, John Walton/PA Wire; Bottom right, Yui Mok/PA Wire
2. Abby Roberts - 17m
Abby Roberts is a make-up artist and TikTok sensation from Leeds. She has become one of the platform’s biggest beauty influencers, despite having no formal training, and regularly posts quirky looks and make-up tutorials. She has 17m followers on TikTok and 2.4m followers on Instagram.
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
3. James Milner - 3.6m
The England midfielder started his career at Leeds United and racked up 147 apps for Manchester City, before moving to Liverpool in 2015. Born in Wortley, he was later educated at Horsforth School. Milner was appointed MBE in the 2022 Birthday Honours for services to association football and charity. He has 3.6m followers on Instagram.
Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire
4. Matthew Lewis - 2.6m
Actor Matthew Lewis is best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series. The 33-year-old was raised in Horsforth and has been acting since the age of five. Lewis appeared in the Yorkshire-set television series All Creatures Great and Small in 2020 He has 2.6m followers on Instagram.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson