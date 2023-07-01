The Celebrity Juice host, played by Leeds’s own Leigh Francis, posed for pictures and chatted to staff and fellow guests when he visited Gigi’s Restaurant on Lidget Hill with family on Thursday.

The restaurant’s owner, Leonardo Dabundo, said: “Someone else had booked for them so he came in unannounced.

"It was exciting because he’s a celebrity. When he walked in I said to one of the waiters ‘that’s Keith Lemon’ and he didn’t believe me. I said ‘Yes it is!’”

Gigi's Restaurant owner Leonardo Dabundo and 'very funny' Keith Lemon. Photo: Leonard Dabundo

Mr Dabundo continued: "It was great. He was very humble and friendly. He was not rowdy or noisy like you see on TV; just a normal guy.”

Mr Dabundo was able to get a picture with Lemon – sporting his trademark fedora hat – after his meal, which led to others in the restaurant to do similar.

Since posting the picture on a local community page it has had 1,500 interactions, with many saying they wish they’d been able to say greet the TV star.

Mr Dabundo said: “I waited until after he had gone before posting it as I didn’t want a massive crowd turning up for pictures.

"I watch Celebrity Juice all the time and think he’s great. He’s a really funny guy.”

Gigi’s restaurant has been open for 14 years and was a hit with our reviewer when they visited last year.