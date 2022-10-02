The restaurant's independent nature shines through in its appearance, service and most importantly, its food.

It has high ceilings and wooden beams with subtle lighting, helping to create a warm ambience.

Located on Lidget Hill in Pudsey, Gigi's has been open since 2009 and was full to the brim on the Friday night I chose to visit.

Image: James Hardisty

The first thing you notice about the restaurant is that it is small, and ensuring cosy is not cramped is no mean feat. At Gigi's, you get all the atmosphere that comes with the intimate setting without feeling like you are about to knock plates off the tables of fellow diners.

Every single table was full but the speedy, and most importantly relaxed service of the staff makes you feel like you the only customer there. There was no rushing, no frantic sideways glances at other tables, just friendly and helpful service.

I started with mozzarella in carrozza, which in layman's terms is mozzarella cheese in sandwich form, and it was every bit as good as it sounds.

For my main course, I decided to trust a recommendation of the diavola pizza, something I am extremely glad I did.

Generously topped with pepperoni, salami, peppers and chili, it was fiery, filling and packed with flavour.

When it came to value, no complaints could be made. The pizza was priced at £10.95 but a special offer meant it was £10 and came with a bottle of Peroni.

I had not noticed this offer, so the restaurant could have easily just had a bit more money out of me and I would have been none the wiser. Instead, an incredibly friendly member of staff pointed it out to me.

The only fault I could find with Gigi's was that a pint of Birra Moretti I ordered seemed to have been poured from the dregs of the barrel, although it happens to the best of pint pourers and it was still drinkable.

I was far too full to sample a dessert, which is handily an excuse to return.

Factfile

Address: 63 Lidget Hill, Pudsey LS28 7LJ

Telephone: 0113 204 7837

Opening hours: Monday: Closed, Tuesday: 12:30–10pm, Wednesday 12:30–10pm Thursday: 12:30–10pm, Friday: 12:30–10pm, Saturday: 12:30–10pm, Sunday: 11am–9pm

Food/drinks: 9/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10

