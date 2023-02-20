The food favourites list, titled ‘30 things we love in the world of food right now’, has acknowledged the menus of Meanwood as one of them. Italian restaurant Zucco is among the establishments mentioned, as is authentic sushi bar Hanamatsuri. The Observer describes Meanwood as "the city’s up-and-coming neighbourhood enjoying a post-pandemic boom in local socialising”.

Speaking to The Observer, chef Cameron Sohel of Djion Boys said: “I’ve lived in Meanwood my whole life. It’s crazy how much it’s changed from 10 years ago. Before Meanwood it was Chapel Allerton.” Dijon Boys are very much part of the Meanwood food scene having taken over the kitchen at cocktail bar Number 8 and Sohel has credited the “sense of community” as a reason Meanwood is thriving.

The Observer reports that Leeds restaurateur Dave Olejnik, the man behind Sarto in the city centre, has credited Zucco and craft beer bar Alfred as catalysts for the “urban village” he says has emerged where Stonegate Road meets Monk Bridge Road. The Meanwood Tavern also gets a mention as the hosts of Well Oiled’s Detroit-style pizza, as does bar Boot & Rally as the Sunday hosts of Braizin Squad. Last month, a Yorkshire Evening Post reviewer described Well Oiled’s pizzas as “something to behold”.

Images: National World

The list also mentions that Leeds Indie Food festival founder Simon Fogal has said Braizin Squad can “lay claim to one of Leeds’s best Sunday roasts”. He is also described as a fan of the pizza at CULTO and the food on offer at Hanamatsuri.