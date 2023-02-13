Maria’s, located in Green Road in Meanwood, has been under the same management for 18 years. However, it has now been listed on the Businesses For Sale website with an asking price of £70,000 and is available on a leasehold basis.

The listing states Maria’s has a weekly turnover average of between £2,000 and £2,500, and reached up to £3,000 in its busiest week. A section of the listing reads: “This cafe sits in a prime and prominent location, directly across from a Waitrose store and enjoys a huge catchment area which includes Headingley, Chapel Allerton and Weetwood. Our client has owned and successfully operated this popular and well-loved café for the last 18 years and is now looking for a change, leaving an outstanding opportunity for new owners to take the reins.”

The building has planning permission for an extension of the ground floor to provide additional space for the kitchen and/or trading area. The listing claims the location and planning consent will “undoubtedly be of interest to national coffee house chains or takeaway operators”. It also states the premises would be suited as a wine bar, craft ale micro bar or licenced bistro.

Image: Steve Riding