Leeds Oliver Awards 2023: Here is every finalist in the Yorkshire Evening Post's food and drink awards
The finalists of the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2023 have been named.
It was a highly competitive year for entries, with hundreds of businesses applying to be recognised for their contribution to the Leeds food and drink scene. Industry experts had the unenviable task of judging the entries, picking a shortlist of finalists for each category.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Headingley Stadium on March 20 and tickets are now available. Here we reveal the 2023 shortlist - recognising the achievements of the best in the business.
Best Cafe/Deli
Bean & Gone Espresso Bar
Bruschetta by Food Cabaret
Gray’s
Residence 74
The Collective Inc
The Little Deli Co
Best Bar
Bar Fibre
Farrands
Green Room
Saint Jude
Salon Privé, Dakota Leeds
Tailors Gin
Best World Restaurant
Chaophraya Leeds
Dastaan Leeds
El Gato Negro
Fleur Restaurant and Bar Leeds
Prashad
Sakku
Best Takeaway
AfroSpice
Manjit’s Kitchen
Poco Sicilian Street Food & CULTO
Pizza Loco
Sabroso Street
The Bearded Sailor
Best Speciality
Bundobust
byMolly Private Chef Hire
Issho, D&D London
Prashad
Tharavadu
The Oxford Place
Best Hotel Restaurant (sponsored by Leeds Hotels & Venues Association)
Chez Mal Brasserie & Bar, Malmaison
Dakota Grill, Leeds
Grand Pacific at the Queens Hotel
The Lock Kitchen & Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton Leeds
Thorpe Park Hotel Restaurant
Best Pub or Brewery
Amity Brew Co
Duck and Drake
Granville’s Beer and Gin House
Kirkstall Brewery Taproom & Kitchen
The Flying Duck and Wharfedale Brewery
Whitelock’s Ale House
Best Family Friendly
Epehsus Rodley
Grumpy’s Bar + Wood Fired Pizza
La Cantina44 Restaurant
Mill Kitchen & Bakery
Sabroso Street
ZAAP Thai
Newcomer of the Year (sponsored by Eat Leeds)
Canal Club
Dastaan Leeds
Dijonboys
Hooyah Burgers
The Cut & Craft
Well Oiled / The Meanwood Tavern
Best Dog Friendly Venue
Bean & Gone Espresso Bar
Brown’s Greens
Bundobust
Mill Kitchen & Bakery
Slow Rise Bakery
Village Pizza
Sustainability Award (sponsored by ReFood)
Brewdog Leeds North Street
Bottle Chop
Gaucho Leeds
Kino at Opera North
Pizza Loco
The Tetley
Best Customer Service (sponsored by fidomoney)
De Baga Restaurant
Ephesus Rodley
Escapism Bars
Farrands
Grumpy’s Bar + Wood Fired Pizza
The Box Tree Restaurant
Best Fine Dining Experience
byMolly
Chef Jono at V&V
HanaMatsuri
Prashad
The Box Tree Restaurant
The Ivy Asia
Outstanding Contribution Award
Bobby Geetha at Fleur Restaurant
Dave Firth at the Dakota Hotel
Northern Imposters Productions
Printworks Kitchen and Bar
Singh’s Indian Street Food
Chef of the Year (sponsored by Chef Works)
Chef Jono at V&V
Craig Rogan, The Dakota Hotel
Kaoru Nakamura - HanaMatsuri
Minal Patel, Prashad
Simon Jewitt, Crafthouse
Simon Shaw, El Gato Negro
Best Restaurant of the Year
Winner will be announced on the night.