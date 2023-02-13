It was a highly competitive year for entries, with hundreds of businesses applying to be recognised for their contribution to the Leeds food and drink scene. Industry experts had the unenviable task of judging the entries, picking a shortlist of finalists for each category.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Headingley Stadium on March 20 and tickets are now available. Here we reveal the 2023 shortlist - recognising the achievements of the best in the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Cafe/Deli

Green Room, The Bearded Sailor and Prashad are among the finalists of the Oliver Awards 2023

Bean & Gone Espresso Bar

Bruschetta by Food Cabaret

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray’s

Residence 74

The Collective Inc

The Little Deli Co

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Bar

Bar Fibre

Farrands

Green Room

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint Jude

Salon Privé, Dakota Leeds

Tailors Gin

Best World Restaurant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chaophraya Leeds

Dastaan Leeds

El Gato Negro

Fleur Restaurant and Bar Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prashad

Sakku

Best Takeaway

AfroSpice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manjit’s Kitchen

Poco Sicilian Street Food & CULTO

Pizza Loco

Sabroso Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bearded Sailor

Best Speciality

Bundobust

byMolly Private Chef Hire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issho, D&D London

Prashad

Tharavadu

The Oxford Place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Hotel Restaurant (sponsored by Leeds Hotels & Venues Association)

Chez Mal Brasserie & Bar, Malmaison

Dakota Grill, Leeds

Grand Pacific at the Queens Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lock Kitchen & Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton Leeds

Thorpe Park Hotel Restaurant

Best Pub or Brewery

Amity Brew Co

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duck and Drake

Granville’s Beer and Gin House

Kirkstall Brewery Taproom & Kitchen

The Flying Duck and Wharfedale Brewery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitelock’s Ale House

Best Family Friendly

Epehsus Rodley

Grumpy’s Bar + Wood Fired Pizza

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

La Cantina44 Restaurant

Mill Kitchen & Bakery

Sabroso Street

ZAAP Thai

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcomer of the Year (sponsored by Eat Leeds)

Canal Club

Dastaan Leeds

Dijonboys

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hooyah Burgers

The Cut & Craft

Well Oiled / The Meanwood Tavern

Best Dog Friendly Venue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bean & Gone Espresso Bar

Brown’s Greens

Bundobust

Mill Kitchen & Bakery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slow Rise Bakery

Village Pizza

Sustainability Award (sponsored by ReFood)

Brewdog Leeds North Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bottle Chop

Gaucho Leeds

Kino at Opera North

Pizza Loco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tetley

Best Customer Service (sponsored by fidomoney)

De Baga Restaurant

Ephesus Rodley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Escapism Bars

Farrands

Grumpy’s Bar + Wood Fired Pizza

The Box Tree Restaurant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Fine Dining Experience

byMolly

Chef Jono at V&V

HanaMatsuri

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prashad

The Box Tree Restaurant

The Ivy Asia

Outstanding Contribution Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby Geetha at Fleur Restaurant

Dave Firth at the Dakota Hotel

Northern Imposters Productions

Printworks Kitchen and Bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singh’s Indian Street Food

Chef of the Year (sponsored by Chef Works)

Chef Jono at V&V

Craig Rogan, The Dakota Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaoru Nakamura - HanaMatsuri

Minal Patel, Prashad

Simon Jewitt, Crafthouse

Simon Shaw, El Gato Negro

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Restaurant of the Year