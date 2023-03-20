News you can trust since 1890
Untold Bar Leeds: First look inside a brand new 'Ibiza-style' bar opening in Kirkgate

A brand new “Ibiza-style” bar is set to open in Leeds city centre.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:35 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:36 GMT

Untold Bar is set to host an official launch on Friday (March 24). The bar will offer live music throughout the week and will also be joining the list of Leeds venues running bottomless brunches.

The bar has been described as having an Ibiza style, and will soon become the latest addition to the nightlife scene in Leeds. The Yorkshire Evening Post was given a look inside the new venue ahead of its opening. Take a tour with our gallery comprised of photographs taken by Bruce Rollinson.

Untold will serve draught drinks as well as a range of spirits.

1. Bar

Untold will serve draught drinks as well as a range of spirits. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The venue is based in Kirkgate in Leeds city centre/

2. Exterior

The venue is based in Kirkgate in Leeds city centre/ Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The venue is spread across three floors, so there are plenty of different areas to sit or stand.

3. Seating

The venue is spread across three floors, so there are plenty of different areas to sit or stand. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

This floor shows off the venue's bright colouring.

4. Interior

This floor shows off the venue's bright colouring. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

