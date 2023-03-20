Untold Bar is set to host an official launch on Friday (March 24). The bar will offer live music throughout the week and will also be joining the list of Leeds venues running bottomless brunches .

The bar has been described as having an Ibiza style, and will soon become the latest addition to the nightlife scene in Leeds. The Yorkshire Evening Post was given a look inside the new venue ahead of its opening. Take a tour with our gallery comprised of photographs taken by Bruce Rollinson.