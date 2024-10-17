Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The finalists for UberEats Restaurant of the Year Awards have been announced - and one Leeds business is flying the flag for the county.

From a pool of over 130 restaurants, 12 have made it to the grand finale of the Restaurant of the Year Awards. Among them is Leeds-favourite kebab shop Sqew in Duncan Street, Leeds city centre.

This year, the judging panel set to determine the winner of the coveted award is bigger than ever.

Sqew in Leeds City Centre.

Leading the charge is chef, television and radio broadcaster Andi Oliver, joined by street food connoisseur Kieran Monlouis and 2023 winner Josh Kleiner from Sandwich Sandwich.

Uber Eats GM Matthew Price and Lorraine Copes, Founder and CEO at Be Inclusive Hospitality will also return to the panel, to help decide who will take home the grand prize of £100,000 to invest in their business.

Matthew Price, General Manager UK, Ireland and Northern Europe at Uber Eats said “A massive congratulations to our Yorkshire finalist, Sqew Shawarma Bar. The calibre of businesses taking part in our Restaurant of the Year Awards continues to grow. I look forward to welcoming the Sqew Shawarma Bar team to the Awards in November, and hearing more about their journey as a small restaurant business.”

While there can only be one winner, UberEats, which is currently made up of 60 per cent small or medium businesses, is offering each of the finalists a £5,000 prize alongside a bespoke support package to accelerate their business’ growth.

Sqew officially opened to the public in November 2021 and serves shawarma, falafel and halloumi dishes. It has won a number of accolades including Best Lebanese Restaurant or Takeaway in the UK at the British Kebab Awards 2024.