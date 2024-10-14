While new ones have come to take their place and we love them too, there are many we long to bring back.
Here are our reader’s top choice.
1. Woolworths
YEP reader Lynn Atkinson named Woolworths as one business that has closed they would like to bring back. It is pictured here at the White Rose Centre pictured in October 1998. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling
2. Debenhams
YEP reader Pat Walker named Debenhams, which used to have a base on Briggate, as the one of the business that has closed they would like to bring back. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
3. Lewis’s
YEP reader Judith Sowden named Lewis’s as the one business which has closed they would like to bring back. It used to have a base in Headrow. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Wilko
YEP reader Alison Bates named Wilkinson as the one business that has closed they would like to bring back. Alison said: “Didn’t realise how many times I shopped in there until it closed.” | JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS
5. Marshall & Snelgrove
YEP reader Ann Booth said Marshall & Snelgrove as the one shop that has closed they would like to bring back. | jpimedia Photo: jpimedia
6. Matthias Robinson
YEP reader Ann Booth named Matthias Robinson as the one Leeds business that has closed they would like to bring back. | YPN Photo: YPN
