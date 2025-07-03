Four beloved eateries in Leeds have been named among the UK's top culinary contenders for a prestigious series of awards.

This year’s Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards will see a number of local favourites vying for a life-changing £100,000 prize.

Silver's Deli is among the shortlisted restaurants for this year’s Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards. | Steve Riding

Included on the shortlist are Souvlaki Corner, Teppanyaki, Silver’s Deli, and Jino’s Thai Café.

Now in its fourth year, the awards celebrates the best independent restaurants across the UK and Ireland, with this year’s judging panel featuring entrepreneur and Reggae Reggae Sauce creator Levi Roots, Irish celebrity chef Clodagh McKenna, and last year’s winner Natty Crutchfield, whose Portsmouth-based Natty’s Jerk skyrocketed to national fame following their win.

For 2025, Uber Eats has added a fresh twist - the Next Gen Trailblazer Award, spotlighting rising hospitality stars under 27 and offering a £10,000 grant for one standout young innovator.

Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Eats UK Ireland and Northern Europe, said: “The Restaurant of the Year Awards are not just celebrating restaurants, we’re investing in the future of food. The new Next Gen Trailblazer Award is a bold step in backing the young innovators who are rewriting the rules of hospitality”.

All regional finalists will receive £5,000 and a tailored business support package, with the overall winner taking home the six-figure prize to fuel their restaurant’s growth.

The grand ceremony will be held at Here @ Outernet in London later this year.